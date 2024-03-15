EMBARGOED UNTIL 20 MARCH 2024

Newswise — On March 20, the Alzheimer’s Association will release its 2024 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, which provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease prevalence, incidence, mortality, caregiving, dementia care workforce, and costs of care. This year the national cost of caring for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease is projected to reach $360 billion, according to the new report. Additionally, this year’s special report, “Mapping a Better Future for Dementia Care Navigation,” offers insights on dementia care navigation from two national surveys of dementia caregivers and healthcare workers. It finds cost, care coordination, securing needed appointments, help with respite care and finding appropriate doctors are top stressors for dementia caregivers when navigating the current health care system. If you’re interested in receiving more information under embargo and/or interviewing an expert from the Alzheimer’s Association, contact [email protected]