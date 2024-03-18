Newswise — Tresa Mcneal, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, talks about norovirus and how to protect yourself.

What You Need to Know:

Commonly known as the stomach flu.

Causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramping.

20 million people are impacted each year.

The virus is contagious and doesn’t take much exposure.

The best prevention is hand hygiene and cleaning surfaces.

