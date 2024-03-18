BYLINE: Protect Yourself Against Norovirus
Newswise — Tresa Mcneal, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, talks about norovirus and how to protect yourself.
What You Need to Know:
- Commonly known as the stomach flu.
- Causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramping.
- 20 million people are impacted each year.
- The virus is contagious and doesn’t take much exposure.
- The best prevention is hand hygiene and cleaning surfaces.
