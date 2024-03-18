Newswise — Edison, NJ – March 18, 2024 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious “High Performer” Overall Revenue, “High Performer” Overall Productivity and “High Performer” Healthcare System designations by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP), a leading authority in recognizing outstanding achievements in health care philanthropy. These "High Performer" designations, touted in AHP’s 2023 Report on Giving, are a testament to the exceptional efforts of Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation and the generous support of its dedicated donors and corporate partners.

“We are so pleased that Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has received these esteemed designations from the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Hackensack Meridian Health is New Jersey’s largest, most truly integrated health care network, and we remain steadfast in our mission to transform health care. With the talent and expertise of our Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation team, we have been able to cultivate meaningful relationships with donors and partners in our communities that help us provide the most compassionate health care through cutting-edge treatments and innovations to all who walk through our doors. We congratulate our foundation team on these well-deserved recognitions.”

AHP’s Report on Giving has been produced for more than 35 years and shares information from AHP’s membership on their revenue and expense activities for each fiscal year. Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has demonstrated exceptional fiscal responsibility and efficiency, achieving productivity scores among the top 25 percent of hospital foundations nationwide, ensuring that philanthropic contributions are maximized for the greatest impact on patient care.

“We thank the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy for these wonderful recognitions,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “These "High Performer" designations are reflective of our genuine commitment to achieving excellence in fulfilling our mission while maximizing the impact of philanthropic support through prudent practice and care. We are deeply honored and know that with the continued support of our development team, trustees and generous supporters, we can continue to soar to even greater heights!”

“High Performers” in the Overall Revenue category reported net production revenue in the top 25% of all respondents in the 2023 Report on Giving. In 2022, these high performers raised more than $29.4 million in the U.S. and more than $28.5 million in Canada.

New for 2023, “High Performers” in the Overall Productivity category reported net production revenue per FTE in the top 25% of all respondents in the 2023 Report on Giving. In 2022, these high performers raised more than $1.9 million per FTE in the U.S. and more than $1.8 million per FTE in Canada.

“High Performers” in the Healthcare Systems category recognizes organizations that reported net fundraising revenue in the top 25% of all participating healthcare systems in the 2023 Report on Giving. In 2022, these high performers raised more than $40.4 million in the U.S.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.