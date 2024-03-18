Newswise — Caitlin Murphy is a research scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert in maternal and child health, women’s health, reproductive health and disparities in health among vulnerable populations.

Nancy Gaba is professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Sara Rosenbaum, is the emerita professor of health policy and management, and previously served as founding chair of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations.

Amita N. Vyas, is an associate professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director for the GW Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child health. She also serves as the Editor-in-Chief of Women’s Health Issues.

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

Linda Cassar, clinical associate professor at the GW School of Nursing, has worked primarily with the maternal/child health patient population over her 30 years as a nurse, working in labor and delivery, mother/baby, high-risk antepartum, and outpatient community perinatal education.



