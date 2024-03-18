Newswise — Jose Lucar is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can speak about the current cases, symptoms to look for and steps to take to slow this outbreak.

Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She can talk about how to contain the virus and why we are seeing an uptick.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She can talk about the importance of isolation and vaccination in preventing the spread of measles.