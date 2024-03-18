Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center welcomed Lee F. Peng, M.D., PhD, as section chief of gastroenterology, department of medicine. Dr. Peng has been caring for patients with digestive, pancreatic and liver disorders since 2007, most recently serving as Division Chief of Hepatology and Medical Director of Liver Transplantation at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

“We are excited to have Dr. Peng as our new chief of gastroenterology, with his extensive leadership experience, and as a leading national expert in his field,” said Kim Carpenter, M.D., VP and chief medical officer, Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC). “Dr. Peng will lead the expansion of our specialized gastroenterology services and enhance our clinical research, dedicated to delivering the best care and experience for our patients.”

Dr. Peng specializes in providing advanced endoscopic procedures and care for liver diseases. He has been the principal investigator for extensive research on hepatitis infection and treatment. “Dr. Peng plans on advancing our treatment options and expanding gastroenterology and hepatology services throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, JSUMC. “This is great news for the community we serve.”

Gastroenterologists specialize in conditions affecting the entire digestive system, advanced gastroenterology refers to a range of minimally surgical treatments designed to address various conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract. This includes liver, esophageal, pancreatic and colorectal cancers, liver diseases, and hepatitis, among other conditions.

Dr. Peng is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and achieved his medical doctorate and doctorate in chemistry at Harvard University - Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency and clinical fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and his research fellowship at Harvard University. In addition to Dr. Peng’s vast clinical and academic experience, he has contributed to an extensive number of publications, talks, poster presentations, and abstracts to medical literature, earned various academic honors and awards, and is a member of professional organizations including the American Association of the Study of Liver Diseases, the American Gastroenterology Association and the American Medical Association.

Two distinguished, board-certified and fellowship-trained advanced gastroenterologists Avik Sarkar, M.D., (at left) and Haroon Shahid, M.D., also recently joined JSUMC and will collaborate closely with Dr. Peng. Both utilize leading-edge technology and treatment options to perform complex and minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Dr. Sarkar provides patients with endoscopic procedures including endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), and endoscopic treatment of obesity, endohepatology, endoscopic mucosal resection, among others. He is particularly interested in endoscopic management of obesity and complex endoscopic cases.

Dr. Shahid specializes in complex endoscopic procedures including ERCP, diagnostic and therapeutic EUS, enteral stenting, radiofrequency ablation and cryotherapy for treatment of Barrett’s esophagus, endoscopic mucosal resection for complex colon polyps, and endosuturing. He has a particular interest in therapeutic EUS and management of severe pancreatitis and pancreatic fluid collections.

“As a leading academic medical center, Jersey Shore’s leadership team is always looking to provide the latest medical technologies and add experts in every specialty,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I’m happy that Drs. Peng, Sarkar and Shahid have come on board to further expand our comprehensive array of available treatment and therapeutic services.”

For more information or to make an appointment with Dr. Peng, Dr. Shahid or Dr. Sarkar, in their HOPE Tower office, 6th floor, 19 Davis Ave., Neptune, NJ, call 732-897-2770. For more information about JSUMC, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/Locations/jersey-shore-university-medical-center.