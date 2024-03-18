Newswise — Deborah Farr, M.D. is a surgical oncologist who specializes in treating breast cancer. When Dr. Farr heard about Olivia Munn's diagnosis, she immediately knew what tool gave her the lifesaving information that she needed.

"The breast cancer risk assessment tool provided by the NCI via an online calculator is a great way for patients to stratify their risk for breast cancer. We usually recommend a patient discuss the tool and the results with their primary care provider. Based on the results, a referral to a breast specialist may be indicated to discuss options for further surveillance and care."

Dr. Farr can answer your questions on how women can assess their breast cancer risk, who can benefit from this tool used by Olivia Munn, and what to do next. 

Please contact me to schedule an interview:
[email protected]

Thank you!

Lori

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cancer Women's Health
KEYWORDS
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool Breast Cancer Risk Breast Cancer Breast Cancer Risk Factors Cancer Cancer Diagnositics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News