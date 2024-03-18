City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) has played a major role in developing international scientific cooperation at the highest level with mathematicians worldwide. To illustrate the excellence in Mathematics research, Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) will organize HKIAS International Conference on Mathematics Analysis and its Applications between 17 – 18 April 2024 at HKIAS Lecture Theatre, LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, CityU, to present a series of lectures and disseminate the most recent achievements in their research areas among the mathematical community.

HKIAS International Conference will welcome ten distinguished mathematicians from around the world to review and discuss some of the latest trends in various fields of mathematical analysis.

The Conference is initiated by two HKIAS Senior Fellows - Professor Philippe G. Ciarlet, and Professor Sir John Ball.

The Conference is free and open to the public. Seats are limited. Please register online. Conference details and registration are available at https://www.cityu.edu.hk/hkias/event/maths-analysis-and-its-app/.