Newswise — Edison, NJ – March 19, 2024 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, is delighted to welcome new trustees to four of its hospital foundations.

Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center Foundation welcomes the following new members to its board of trustees:

Carissa Lawson, freelance anchor/on-air correspondent, CBS News

Michael R. Lombardi, Esq., managing partner, Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A.

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation welcomes the following new member to its board of trustees:

Isaac Massry, owner, Wharton Realty Group

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center Foundation welcomes the following new member to its board of trustees:

Gwen Fragomen, partner (Ret.), Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP

Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation welcomes the following new member to its board of trustees:

Robert Mancini, vice president, Mancini Custom Homes

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome our newest trustees to the Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation family,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer of Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “At Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, we strive to transform health care by raising much-needed funds to invest in our hospitals and offer the best-in-class patient care to the communities we serve. The unique perspectives of our new trustees will undoubtedly enhance our collective efforts to make an impact on patient care throughout New Jersey, and I thank them for their commitment of time and talent. Together, we will certainly achieve great things!”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2023 Report on Giving.

