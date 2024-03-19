Newswise — LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babies with medical devices such as g-tubes, j-tubes, PICC lines, ports, and more often face challenges in finding suitable clothing that accommodates their needs. While specialized garments exist, they are frequently costly, mass-produced, and lacking in variety. Many parents opt to modify their baby's clothing by cutting holes, but this solution leads to fraying, ripping, and aesthetic drawbacks.

Enter Tube-eeze Patches, a groundbreaking solution addressing the accessibility needs of infants with medical equipment. These innovative patches eliminate the necessity for specialized clothing by allowing customization and application to existing wardrobe pieces, including hand-me-downs. With Tube-eeze, parents have the freedom to choose the placement of the patches, whether they require access to the back of a shirt or the leg of pants.

Tabeeze introduces Tube-eeze, an innovative iron-on clothing patch for easy access to G-Tubes, PICC lines, and ports.

"Tube-eeze is the solution to gaining custom port and tube access to a wide variety of clothing without breaking the bank or sacrificing style," says Carrie Shaltz Haslup, Founder + CEO of Tabeeze. "We are proud to offer a practical, affordable, and stylish alternative for families facing these challenges."

Offered in 4 gender neutral colors, Tube-eeze are available at www.tabeeze.com for $3.00.

Customer Testimonials:

"I love that the patches are customizable and can be placed in various locations on clothing. Tube feeding definitely isn't a one size fits all journey, and giving parents flexibility to provide the access that works best for them is so important." - Jessie D.

"These patches are wonderful! Our daughter has a g-tube and we've always had a hard time finding affordable adaptive clothing for her. These patches are so convenient and easy to use! They have a variety of colors which makes it so fun. The best part is you can add them to any of your favorite outfits to make them adaptive!" - Kyla N.

"Recently I had a chance to sample a few items from Tabeeze clothing brand. Tabeeze clothes is the answer. Their clothing is soft, easy to work with when feeding with a g-tube, and also provides a solution to not having to have big holes in babies clothing to accommodate the g-tube." - Brittany H.

About Tabeeze:

Tabeeze was born out of founder, Carrie Shaltz Haslup, seeing her brother and sister-in-law struggle to do skin-to-skin with their baby. She searched for baby clothing that would provide easy access to dress/undress babies and found that nothing existed. From there, the vision for Tabeeze was born. Tabeeze's hero product, the Bottom-Up Bodysuit, secured a coveted spot on TIMES Best Inventions of 2023 and won a 2022 JPMA Award for Most Innovative Baby Products.

Although not originally founded as an adaptive clothing brand, parents with medically complex babies shared that the ease of Tabeeze's patented shoulder snaps for bottom-up dressing made a significant difference in their lives. Tabeeze is specifically helpful for G Tubes + NG tubes, PICC lines + Implanted ports, Oxygen therapy, Cranial Orthotics, Cleft Palate Surgery, sensory processing disorders, and pre+post pediatric heart surgery.

Intending to lead by example, Tabeeze is setting a new standard for responsible and sustainable business practices in the baby clothing industry and are proudly 100% GOTS Certified Organic, a Certified B Corporation, Fairtrade Certified, and a 1% For The Planet member. The sustainably sourced 100% organic cotton outfit goes on feet first and secures with nickel-free snaps at the shoulders, making dressing and undressing a breeze. Shaltz Haslup has heard from parents of medically complex and NICU babies that the ease of Tabeeze's patented shoulder snaps for bottom-up dressing made a significant difference in their lives.

Additionally, a core value of Tabeeze is to provide support for parents and babies in the NICU. Since its inception, Tabeeze has donated thousands of onesies, and has a one-for-one donation program (for every Tabeeze sold, one gets donated to a NICU), as well as a 'Sharing is Caring' program for families with disabled, NICU, and/or medically complex babies. They're proud to partner with Cincinnati Children's Hospital, one of the largest NICU hospitals in the United States, on their one-for-one donation partnership to ensure that regardless of a family's financial situation, their baby can benefit from the comfort and convenience of Tabeeze.





For more information about Tabeeze, visit www.tabeeze.com, email [email protected] or visit Instagram @tabeeze.