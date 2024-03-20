Newswise — March 20, 2024 – Neptune, NJ – The Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation, dedicated to commemorating the life of New Jersey native Megan Schulman, generously pledged support to establish The Megan Schulman Pediatric Vascular Anomalies Clinic at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, offering specialized care for infants, children and teenagers.The Megan Schulman Pediatric Vascular Anomalies Clinic at K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital will cater to a spectrum of conditions, from common birthmarks to rare tumors and is comprised of a multidisciplinary team which includes specialists in pediatric surgery, pediatric hematology and pediatric cardiology, as well as radiology, orthopedic surgery and nursing. This collaborative approach ensures each patient receives individualized treatment plans and comprehensive support.“We are deeply grateful for the support and investment of The Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation, whose contribution helps make initiatives like the vascular anomalies clinic a reality, ultimately improving outcomes and transforming lives,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer at Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “This gift represents a transformative investment in health care and underscores the importance of philanthropy in advancing medical research, clinical improvements and enhancing patient care.”

Megan Schulman's legacy serves as a testament to resilience and empathy. Despite battling the rare congenital condition Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome (KTS), affecting just one in 100,000 people worldwide, Megan's vibrant spirit, intellect and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her. Growing up in Freehold, NJ, Megan was driven by a passion for academics, sports, community service and philanthropy. Her untimely passing in March 2021, at the age of 23, inspired the creation of the Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation.“The establishment of this much-needed clinic coupled with our commitment to advancing health care accessibility and innovation for our communities is significant,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “This program empowers us to enhance our services and address the unique needs of our youngest patients with vascular anomalies living in Monmouth and Ocean counties, furthering our mission to deliver exceptional care to those in need.”Families coping with pediatric vascular anomalies often face emotional and logistical challenges. This clinic will provide close-to-home treatment options and support services through a dedicated nurse navigator who will assist families in navigating the health care system, managing their child's condition and accessing necessary resources. This holistic approach ensures that families are equipped to handle the complexities associated with their child's health care journey.“This generous gift from the Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation in benefit of K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center embodies a shared vision of enhancing pediatric health care while honoring Megan Schulman's enduring legacy,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “We are truly grateful to be chosen as the recipient of this impactful gift, which will allow us to further pediatric medical advancements in Megan’s memory at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.”For the third consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has recognized K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital as a leading children's hospital in New Jersey and in the top ten in the mid-Atlantic region, reinforcing its reputation for excellence in pediatric health care. As a member of the Children’s Hospital Association, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital remains at the forefront of advocacy for high-quality care standards for children in the community.“As a pediatric gastroenterologist, I understand the profound impact that vascular anomalies can have on children and their families,” said Harpreet Pall, M.D., MBA, CPE, academic chair and professor, Department of Pediatrics, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine; chair, Department of Pediatrics, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital; and regional chair, Pediatrics Southern Market at Hackensack Meridian Health. “The creation of this clinic will enable us to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary care tailored to the unique needs of pediatric patients with vascular anomalies, ensuring they receive all the support and treatment they deserve.”In line with its mission to deliver high-quality pediatric care, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center continues to lead the way in pediatric healthcare innovation. The hospital's inclusion in the Hackensack Meridian Children’s network further amplifies its ability to provide seamless care coordination for children across various facilities and services.

“K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital is known for its specialized and compassionate care for our smallest patients,“ said Jessica Scerbo, M.D., chief, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “With the establishment of The Megan Schulman Pediatric Vascular Anomalies Clinic, we will not only offer individual or tailored treatments, but aim to be more involved in research initiatives.”“The Megan Schulman Pediatric Vascular Anomalies Clinic at K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital will stand as a beacon of hope and healing for our patients and their families,” said Mark Kayton, M.D., chief, Pediatric Surgery, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “This kind gift will enable our team to have even more focused care on our patients with vascular anomalies and ensure they receive the best care possible.”“Through her generous nature, Megan would have certainly found a way to support a new Pediatric Vascular Anomalies Clinic at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital if she was still with us today,” said the family of Megan Schulman. “The opportunity to honor her name alongside a clinic that will bring quality care to children across New Jersey who face many of the same challenges that she did throughout her life is truly remarkable.”Dr. Scerbo and Dr. Kayton will be guest speakers at the Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation’s Inaugural Gala on Wednesday, March 20. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the prestigious Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale, NJ.

