Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 20, 2024 – Following unanimous passage of the SCREENS for Cancer Act by the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is urging the full U.S. House and Senate to pass the legislation without delay. SCREENS for Cancer Act will continue to make breast health services available for uninsured, underinsured and low-income individuals across America. The legislation has been approved by House and Senate committees of jurisdiction and awaits floor action.

“We urge lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate to make floor consideration and passage of the SCREENS for Cancer Act a priority so that millions of Americans who wouldn’t otherwise have access to breast health services can get the care they need now,” said Molly Guthrie, VP of public policy and advocacy at Susan G. Komen. “We applaud the House Committee on Energy and Commerce for passing this bill out of committee today and now ask parties in both chambers of Congress to come together on this important issue and move as quickly as possible to pass this bill so it can become law.”

SCREENS for Cancer Act reauthorizes a critical program, The National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP), that provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment services for low-income, uninsured or underinsured people. The bicameral, bipartisan legislation is led by Representatives Joseph Morelle (D-NY-25) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01) as well as Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Susan Collins (R-ME), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“Too many families across America know the pain of receiving a cancer diagnosis—including my own. I’m grateful the SCREENS for Cancer Act has successfully moved through committee and I look forward to working alongside my colleague Rep. Fitzpatrick and partners like Komen to bring it to the House floor for a vote,” said Rep. Morelle.

NBCCEDP has served more than 6.2 million individuals across the country since 1991 and provided more than 16.1 million breast and cervical cancer screening examinations, resulting in the diagnosis of nearly 78,000 invasive breast cancers and more than 5,200 invasive cervical cancers.

SCREENS for Cancer Act will continue to make services available for those who need them and allow for greater flexibility in promoting the program through media, peer educators and patient navigators to reach individuals who are rarely screened for cancer.

“I’m proud to co-lead this legislation that would ensure Americans, especially those who are vulnerable and reside in underserved communities, have access to screening services through the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. I want to thank my colleague Rep. Morelle for his partnership on this critical piece of legislation, and I look forward to seeing this bill come to the House floor for a vote,” added Rep. Fitzpatrick.