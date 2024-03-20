Newswise — Tuberculosis (TB) is a curable and preventable disease but remains a major global health concern. In fact,

Researchers at McMaster University have been studying TB for decades. Their work has advanced the global understanding of TB and pushed forward next-generation designs for immunization strategies.

Expert available:

Amy Gillgrass, an assistant professor with McMaster’s Department of Medicine, has been working to develop new therapeutics and vaccines to improve TB patient outcomes.

Gillgrass is available to speak ahead of World TB Day, which takes place on Sunday, March 24. She can share her insights on TB and the work being done to combat this deadly disease.

To speak with Gillgrass, you can reach out to her directly by email at [email protected].

----

For any other assistance, contact Adam Ward, media relations officer with McMaster University’s Faculty of Health Sciences, at [email protected].