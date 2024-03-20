Newswise — Rates of syphilis infections in the United States are the highest they have been in decades. Perhaps more distressing is the rise in congenital syphilis — syphilis that is passed from a pregnant person to their fetus — which can cause premature births, lead to neurological and developmental disorders and increased risk for infant mortality.

Richard Silva, MD, pediatrician and newborn hospitalist UC San Diego Health, is available to discuss how access to maternity care and inequities in health care are driving this epidemic, as well as signs, symptoms and treatment options.

