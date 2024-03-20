Newswise — March 20, 2024, San Francisco, CA — For his research project “Primary Cilia-mediated Nitric Oxide Production in Schlemm’s Canal Cells,” Myoungsup Sim, PhD from Duke Eye Center (Durham, NC) was awarded the 2024 Shaffer Prize for Innovative Glaucoma Research.

The Shaffer Prize, presented annually by Glaucoma Research Foundation, recognizes a researcher whose project best exemplifies the pursuit of innovative ideas in the quest to better understand and cure glaucoma.

“Being recognized by the glaucoma community through the Shaffer Prize has instilled a newfound sense of confidence in me,” Dr. Sim said. “It has validated the significance of my research project and its potential to advance our understanding of glaucoma.”

“This recognition has reignited my determination to pursue my ultimate goal of developing new, safe, and efficient therapeutic strategies to treat glaucoma patients,” Dr. Sim added. “The Shaffer Prize serves as a reminder of the value of my research contributions to the field and inspires me to continue pushing forward,” he said.

“Each year, Glaucoma Research Foundation funds up to ten $55,000 grants to encourage bright investigators to bring new ideas to the field of glaucoma,” said Thomas M. Brunner, GRF president and CEO. “To date, GRF has awarded almost 300 of these one-year Shaffer Grants for Innovative Glaucoma Research, which are named in honor of GRF co-founder, Robert N. Shaffer, MD. Many Shaffer Grant awardees go on to make significant contributions to improve glaucoma treatments and the quality of life for glaucoma patients.”

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. GRF has a proven track record of ground-breaking, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information to more than a million visitors annually.