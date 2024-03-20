Newswise — Amy Edwards, MD, is an assistant professor of pediatrics for the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Edwatrds is a physician in the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and is associate medical director for Infection Control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

Dr. Edwards is board certified in pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases. Her special interest is in prevention of hospital-acquired infection and in transplant infectious diseases.

She earned her undergraduate degree with honors from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta and received her medical degree from the Medical School for International Health, Ben Gurion University, Beer Sheva, Israel. Dr. Edwards completed her pediatric residency at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, and a fellowship in pediatric infectious diseases at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

Dr. Edwards joined the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital staff in 2013. Her research interests include the appropriate use of antibiotics in neutropenic and non-neutropenic patients with fever and a central line, and the use of quality metrics to improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Edwards is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and American Academy of Pediatrics.