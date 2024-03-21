Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has named Raheel “Bobby” Saleem to serve as AANA’s Director of Legal Affairs. He will report to Chief Human Resources Officer Ann Bresingham.

As Director of Legal Affairs, Saleem is responsible for ensuring the rights of the association are protected in all circumstances, providing risk management analysis on all matters impacting the association. In this position, Saleem will also collaborate with state and federal government affairs teams to formulate plans, policies and strategies.

“With more than a decade of legal experience, Bobby is a proven leader providing strategic legal guidance and analysis,” said Bresingham. “Having an internal attorney on staff is going to be critical to address the association’s growing needs we'll have with Rm 8 and other new strategic initiatives.”

Prior to joining the staff of AANA, Saleem most recently served as staff attorney for the Appraisal Institute where he counseled clients on issues including compliance, dispute resolution, risk management, privacy and intellectual property. In addition, he negotiated, drafted and reviewed all contracts and launched the organization’s contract management system.

His prior roles include working as an associate attorney for Solutions First Legal Services, P.C. and Pyes & Cherin, LLP, where he represented clients in all phases of civil litigation, including hearings, mediations, settlement conferences and trials, as well as business transactions.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the legal affairs division of AANA and look forward to working with AANA members and staff to ensure the best interests of our association are protected.” Saleem said.

Saleem earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice at Loyola University Chicago and his Juris Doctor from University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law.