Newswise — Simon Driver, PhD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses traumatic brain injuries.

What You Need to Know:

A traumatic brain injury is a blow or jolt to the body or head.

Common traumatic brain injuries occur during vehicle accidents, sports and falls.

Symptoms could include loss of consciousness, fatigue, memory loss, anxiety, balance issues and nausea.

If you suspect someone has experienced a traumatic brain injury, seek guidance.

To prevent traumatic brain injuries, wear protective head gear or a seatbelt when driving.

Support groups can help those who experience a traumatic brain injury.

