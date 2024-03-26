Newswise — The American College of Gastroenterology offers an open invitation to all to enjoy a free virtual event, “Tune It Up: A Concert to Raise Colorectal Cancer Awareness,” on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 8 pm ET, featuring dynamic performances by a talented collective of musicians. A webcast of the concert is available at gi.org/concert.

The virtual concert includes performances by notable stars such as Colbie Caillat, Lisa Loeb, Rufus Wainwright, and violinist Hilary Hahn, as well as a message from celebrity cancer advocate Katie Couric. A large group of musicians from a wide range of genres, listed below, donated their time and performances to support colorectal cancer awareness efforts. ACG’s goal is to shine a light on the importance of colorectal cancer screening and prevention by tapping into the connection and energy that music creates.

Rock, Pop, Jazz, Blues, Hip-Hop, Broadway & Classical Performers Headline

This free event is open to all for an evening of rock, jazz, blues, hip-hop, Broadway, and classical music performed by acclaimed musicians.

Benjamin Levy, MD, is the “Tune It Up” Concert Director and has invited musical guests to celebrate Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. “My goal was to create a concert with music celebrities and empowering health education messages,” he said. Dr. Levy, a cellist and University of Chicago gastroenterologist, says he is “always looking for ways to combine music and medicine.”

“We all know that colorectal cancer has touched the lives of many families, and I can’t think of a better way to end March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month than bringing the GI community together with great music,” commented ACG President Jonathan A. Leighton, MD, FACG.

Watch the Concert

More than 20 artists have agreed to contribute performances to this program that will air by webcast from the College’s website at gi.org/concert. Explore performers from a diverse range of musical genres and bookmark this link to access the webcast on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 8:00 pm ET.

Performers (bios available at gi.org/concert)

Colbie Caillat – Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist

– Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist A Great Big World – Singer-Songwriter Duo

– Singer-Songwriter Duo Lisa Loeb – Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist Rufus Wainwright – Singer-Songwriter/Composer

– Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist – Singer-Songwriter/Composer Hilary Hahn – Violinist

– Violinist Kerry Ellis – West End/Broadway Singer

– West End/Broadway Singer Dave Douglas – Jazz Trumpeter

– Jazz Trumpeter Ally Venable Band – Blues Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist

– Blues Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist Cincinnati Pops & John Morris Russell – Orchestra/Conductor

– Orchestra/Conductor Maddie Poppe – Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist/Pianist

– Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist/Pianist The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Orchestra/Conductor

– Orchestra/Conductor Karen Gomyo – Violinist

– Violinist Shaun Munday – Singer/Bassist

– Singer/Bassist Bridget Kearney – Singer/Bassist

– Singer/Bassist Julia Lee – Cellist

– Cellist K.F. Jacques – Hip-Hop/Opera Singer

– Hip-Hop/Opera Singer Elsa Grether & David Lively – Violinist/ Pianist

– Violinist/ Pianist Free Bridge Quintet – Jazz Quintet

– Jazz Quintet Sue Foley – Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist

– Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist Sammi Palinkas – Country Singer-Songwriter

– Country Singer-Songwriter Calista Del Toro – Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist

– Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist The Beacons – Rock band of ACG member gastroenterologists

About Colorectal Cancer Screening

In the United States, colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer, yet it is one of the most preventable types of cancer. It is highly treatable and is often curable when caught early. Screening colonoscopy can find growths in the colon called polyps so they can be removed before they turn into colorectal cancer. ACG colorectal cancer guidelines recommend that average risk adults begin screening at age 45. No matter what your age, never ignore new or worrying bowel symptoms. ACG’s message for March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: 45 is the new 50 for average risk adults to start colorectal cancer screening! Learn more at gi.org/ColonCancer. To find a gastroenterologist near you, visit gi.org/findaGI.

About the Concert Director

Benjamin Levy, MD, is a board-certified gastroenterologist at the University of Chicago. Previously, as Division Head of Gastroenterology at Mount Sinai Hospital, Dr. Levy founded a gastroenterology clinic for refugees resettling in Chicago. His clinical projects focus on health care disparities and the development of colorectal cancer screening campaigns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Levy organized a virtual health education concert series, “Concerts & Cocktails,” which teamed up musicians with physicians and nurses on the front line, and gave a TEDx talk about preventive medicine.

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 18,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College's vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management. www.gi.org

