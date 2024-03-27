Newswise — Alexandria, Virginia (March 27, 2024) — Each year, the American Counseling Association (ACA) recognizes excellence in research, career and humanitarian achievement among counseling professionals and students with its awards and honors program. This year’s awards will be presented at ACA’s 2024 Conference & Expo in New Orleans, held April 11–April 13.
Meet our 2024 award winners:
ACA Fellows Award
The ACA Fellows Award is a distinctive honor that recognizes ACA members who have advanced the counseling profession throughout their career. We welcome the 2024 Fellows cohort:
- Christine Suniti Bhat, PhD, LPC, Ohio University
- Jeff Moe, PhD, LPC, LPCC, Old Dominion University
- Benjamin V. Noah, PhD, Veterans of Foreign War #9168
Best Practices in Research Award
ACA recognizes best practices research projects conducted by a practicing counselor, faculty member and student.
- Practitioner Award
Julia Conroy, LAC, The Joshua Center, Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Faculty Award
Jennifer D. Deaton, PhD, LCMHC, University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- Student Award
Cheolwoo Park, PhD, University of Florida
- Educator Advocacy Award
Charmayne Adams, PhD, Gonzaga University
- Extended Research Award
Melissa M. Luke, PhD, LMHC, Syracuse University
- Professional Development Award
Malti S. Tuttle, PhD, LPC, Auburn University
- Research Award
Yusen Zhai, PhD, University of Alabama, Birmingham
- Arthur A. Hitchcock Distinguished Professional Service Award
Yoon Suh Moh, PhD, LPC, Thomas Jefferson University
- Carl D. Perkins Government Relations Award
Jordan B. Westcott, PhD, University of Tennessee, Knoxville
- Courtland C. Lee Multicultural Excellence Scholarship Award
Tianka Pharaoh, PhD, University of Central Florida
- David K. Brooks Jr. Distinguished Mentorship Award
Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, PhD, American University
- Don Dinkmeyer Social Interest Award
Szu-Yu (Darlene) Chen, PhD, LPCC, Palo Alto University
- Dr. Judy Lewis Counselors for Social Justice Award
Connie Jones, PhD, LCMHCA, University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- Garry R. Walz Trailblazer Award
Amanda L. Giordano, PhD, LPC, University of Georgia
- Gilbert and Kathleen Wrenn Award for Humanitarian and Caring Person Award
Gene N. Dockery, PhD, LPCC, Seattle University
- Glen E. Hubele National Graduate Student Award
Azadeh Ahmadi, The Pennsylvania State University
- Kitty Cole Human Rights Award
Stephanie F. Dailey, EdD, LPC, George Mason University
- Ralph F. Berdie Memorial Award
Gon Ratanashevorn, PLPC, University of Missouri, St. Louis
- Richard K. Yep Award
Paul L. Nelson, Retired
- Robert H. Rencken Emerging Professional Leader Award
Matthew L. Nice, PhD, LPC, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- S. Kent Butler Transformative Impact Award
Anita Young, PhD, Johns Hopkins University
- Thelma T. Daley Advocacy and Equity Award
Beatrice Tatem, LPC, Wellness Initiatives LLC
- Thomas Hohenshil National Publication Award
L. Dianne Borders, PhD, LCMHC, University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- Thomas J. Sweeney Award for Visionary Leadership and Advocacy
Shawn L. Spurgeon, PhD, LPC, St. Mary’s University
Graduate Student Ethics Competition
These awards recognize exceptional, demonstrable understanding of the ACA Code of Ethics — the foundation of ethical professional counseling practice — in both master’s and doctoral student categories.
1st Place — Master’s
University of Texas at San Antonio
Travis Walker, Emma Tharp, Elaine Oyama (Barbara Herlihy, PhD, Adviser)
2nd Place — Master’s
Johns Hopkins University
Cindy Bul, John-Henry Strong, Tanya P. Vasunia, TW Cherry Ng (Sterling P. Travis, PhD, LCPC, LPC, Adviser)
3rd Place — Master’s
University of South Carolina School of Medicine
Erica Hoyer, Hayden Petee, Samantha Hearing (Christine Sacco-Bene, PhD, LMHC, LPC, Adviser)
1st Place — Doctoral
Oakland University
Kaitlin Farver, Hayley Ostlund, Stefan Radke (James Hansen, PhD, Adviser)
2nd Place — Doctoral
University of the Cumberlands
Alicia Spomer, Pete Stern, Beth Bell, Jennifer Hartman (Colleen Grunhaus, PhD, LPC, LCMHC, Adviser)
3rd Place — Doctoral
Bowie State University
Emilia Henry, Xiomara Medina, Carolyn Thorpe (Kimberly Mills, PhD, LCPC, Adviser)
Student Essay Competitions
Tomorrow’s Counselors Essay Competition
This competition recognizes graduate counseling students with exceptional insight and understanding about the counseling profession and the work of professional counselors in mental health, private practice, community agency, agency, organization or related counseling settings.
- Grand Prize
Clinta Stanislaus, University of Massachusetts Global
- 1st Place
Gracie Edler, Loyala Marymount University
- 2nd Place
Peter Simon Walsh, The George Washington University
- Honorable Mention
Joan Bambrick, Bellevue University
Barry Gibson, University of New Orleans
Future School Counselor Essay Competition
This competition recognizes graduate counseling students with exceptional insight and understanding about the school counseling profession and the work of professional school counselors who interact with elementary, middle or high school students.
- Grand Prize
Sanjana Sheth, Merrimack College
- 1st Place
Jennifer Russell, Lamar University
- 2nd Place
Carlie Carter, College of William and Mary
- Honorable Mention
James Harris, Regent University
Tiffnie Sevin, Nicholls State University
The American Counseling Association is a not-for-profit professional and educational organization that is dedicated to the growth and enhancement of the counseling profession. Founded in 1952, ACA represents nearly 60,000 members and is the world’s largest association exclusively representing professional counselors in various practice settings.