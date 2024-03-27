Newswise — Alexandria, Virginia (March 27, 2024) — Each year, the American Counseling Association (ACA) recognizes excellence in research, career and humanitarian achievement among counseling professionals and students with its awards and honors program. This year’s awards will be presented at ACA’s 2024 Conference & Expo in New Orleans, held April 11–April 13.

Meet our 2024 award winners:

ACA Fellows Award

The ACA Fellows Award is a distinctive honor that recognizes ACA members who have advanced the counseling profession throughout their career. We welcome the 2024 Fellows cohort:

Christine Suniti Bhat, PhD, LPC, Ohio University

Jeff Moe, PhD, LPC, LPCC, Old Dominion University

Benjamin V. Noah, PhD, Veterans of Foreign War #9168

Best Practices in Research Award

ACA recognizes best practices research projects conducted by a practicing counselor, faculty member and student.

Practitioner Award

Julia Conroy, LAC, The Joshua Center, Fayetteville, Arkansas





Julia Conroy, LAC, The Joshua Center, Fayetteville, Arkansas Faculty Award

Jennifer D. Deaton, PhD, LCMHC, University of North Carolina at Greensboro





Jennifer D. Deaton, PhD, LCMHC, University of North Carolina at Greensboro Student Award

Cheolwoo Park, PhD, University of Florida



Cheolwoo Park, PhD, University of Florida Educator Advocacy Award

Charmayne Adams, PhD, Gonzaga University





Charmayne Adams, PhD, Gonzaga University Extended Research Award

Melissa M. Luke, PhD, LMHC, Syracuse University





Melissa M. Luke, PhD, LMHC, Syracuse University Professional Development Award

Malti S. Tuttle, PhD, LPC, Auburn University





Malti S. Tuttle, PhD, LPC, Auburn University Research Award

Yusen Zhai, PhD, University of Alabama, Birmingham





Arthur A. Hitchcock Distinguished Professional Service Award

Yoon Suh Moh, PhD, LPC, Thomas Jefferson University





Carl D. Perkins Government Relations Award

Jordan B. Westcott, PhD, University of Tennessee, Knoxville



Courtland C. Lee Multicultural Excellence Scholarship Award

Tianka Pharaoh, PhD, University of Central Florida





David K. Brooks Jr. Distinguished Mentorship Award

Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, PhD, American University





Don Dinkmeyer Social Interest Award

Szu-Yu (Darlene) Chen, PhD, LPCC, Palo Alto University



Dr. Judy Lewis Counselors for Social Justice Award

Connie Jones, PhD, LCMHCA, University of North Carolina at Greensboro





Garry R. Walz Trailblazer Award

Amanda L. Giordano, PhD, LPC, University of Georgia





Gilbert and Kathleen Wrenn Award for Humanitarian and Caring Person Award

Gene N. Dockery, PhD, LPCC, Seattle University





Glen E. Hubele National Graduate Student Award

Azadeh Ahmadi, The Pennsylvania State University



Kitty Cole Human Rights Award

Stephanie F. Dailey, EdD, LPC, George Mason University





Ralph F. Berdie Memorial Award

Gon Ratanashevorn, PLPC, University of Missouri, St. Louis





Richard K. Yep Award

Paul L. Nelson, Retired



Robert H. Rencken Emerging Professional Leader Award

Matthew L. Nice, PhD, LPC, Indiana University of Pennsylvania





S. Kent Butler Transformative Impact Award

Anita Young, PhD, Johns Hopkins University





Thelma T. Daley Advocacy and Equity Award

Beatrice Tatem, LPC, Wellness Initiatives LLC





Thomas Hohenshil National Publication Award

L. Dianne Borders, PhD, LCMHC, University of North Carolina at Greensboro





Thomas J. Sweeney Award for Visionary Leadership and Advocacy

Shawn L. Spurgeon, PhD, LPC, St. Mary’s University

Graduate Student Ethics Competition

These awards recognize exceptional, demonstrable understanding of the ACA Code of Ethics — the foundation of ethical professional counseling practice — in both master’s and doctoral student categories.

1st Place — Master’s

University of Texas at San Antonio

Travis Walker, Emma Tharp, Elaine Oyama (Barbara Herlihy, PhD, Adviser)

2nd Place — Master’s

Johns Hopkins University

Cindy Bul, John-Henry Strong, Tanya P. Vasunia, TW Cherry Ng (Sterling P. Travis, PhD, LCPC, LPC, Adviser)

3rd Place — Master’s

University of South Carolina School of Medicine

Erica Hoyer, Hayden Petee, Samantha Hearing (Christine Sacco-Bene, PhD, LMHC, LPC, Adviser)

1st Place — Doctoral

Oakland University

Kaitlin Farver, Hayley Ostlund, Stefan Radke (James Hansen, PhD, Adviser)

2nd Place — Doctoral

University of the Cumberlands

Alicia Spomer, Pete Stern, Beth Bell, Jennifer Hartman (Colleen Grunhaus, PhD, LPC, LCMHC, Adviser)

3rd Place — Doctoral

Bowie State University

Emilia Henry, Xiomara Medina, Carolyn Thorpe (Kimberly Mills, PhD, LCPC, Adviser)

Student Essay Competitions

Tomorrow’s Counselors Essay Competition

This competition recognizes graduate counseling students with exceptional insight and understanding about the counseling profession and the work of professional counselors in mental health, private practice, community agency, agency, organization or related counseling settings.

Grand Prize

Clinta Stanislaus, University of Massachusetts Global





1st Place

Gracie Edler, Loyala Marymount University





2nd Place

Peter Simon Walsh, The George Washington University





Honorable Mention

Joan Bambrick, Bellevue University

Barry Gibson, University of New Orleans

Future School Counselor Essay Competition

This competition recognizes graduate counseling students with exceptional insight and understanding about the school counseling profession and the work of professional school counselors who interact with elementary, middle or high school students.

Grand Prize

Sanjana Sheth, Merrimack College





1st Place

Jennifer Russell, Lamar University





2nd Place

Carlie Carter, College of William and Mary





Honorable Mention

James Harris , Regent University

Tiffnie Sevin, Nicholls State University

The American Counseling Association is a not-for-profit professional and educational organization that is dedicated to the growth and enhancement of the counseling profession. Founded in 1952, ACA represents nearly 60,000 members and is the world’s largest association exclusively representing professional counselors in various practice settings.