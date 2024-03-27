Newswise — The collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge will significantly impact national and local supply chains, says Shaya Sheikh, Ph.D., associate professor at New York Institute of Technology's School of Management.

Sheikh, who teaches courses in supply chain operations and analytics, notes that the incident will likely have:

Ripple effects on national supply chains

"Since Baltimore is a major transportation hub, the bridge's collapse has ripple effects on supply chains across the country, particularly for industries that rely on shipping products through this region."

Impact on local businesses

"Companies located in the Baltimore area that depend on the bridge for the movement of goods could face operational challenges."

Trucking disruptions and delivery delays

"The bridge's closure forces trucks to take longer alternative routes, leading to increased transportation times and costs, which affects delivery schedules and supply chain efficiency."

Congestion along alternative routes

"As other transportation routes in the area become overwhelmed with additional traffic, this will cause further delays and bottlenecks."

