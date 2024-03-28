Newswise — A total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada, on Monday, April 8. The last solar eclipse took place on Aug. 21, 2017, and this astronomical event will not happen again until Aug. 12, 2045.

Experts from Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Science are available to discuss various aspects related to the upcoming solar eclipse.

Luc T. Wille, Ph.D., chair, Department of Physics: A theoretical physicist with expertise in computation, Wille’s knowledge includes the fields of nanotechnology, ecology, biophysics, materials science, social and economic systems, energy production and conservation. His research covers a wide range of topics, all centered around the collective behavior of complex systems. Recent examples include synchronization of oscillators, protein folding, DNA denaturation and magnetic nano structures. Among his broad research interests include molecular dynamics of biomolecules, simulation of desalination on graphene nano structures, bioinformatics algorithms, optimization by heuristic methods such as simulated annealing and genetic algorithms, neural networks, and collective behavior of non-linear oscillator systems. He employs computer simulation and model development based on exact physical principles.

Ata Sarajedini, Ph.D., Björn Lamborn Endowed Chair in Astrophysics, Department of Physics: Sarajedini’s research specialty is the study of resolved stellar populations with the goal of better understanding how galaxies form and evolve. In February, Sarajedini was elected as a Fellow of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) for his contributions to the field of resolved stellar populations as applied to the formation and evolution of star clusters and galaxies, extensive service to the astronomical community through leadership of committees, and outstanding efforts in public service such as hosting the “Astronomy Minute” podcast.

Vicki Sarajedini, Ph.D., professor of physics, Department of Physics: Sarajedini’s research expertise and interests include multiwavelength study of Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN), an extremely bright central region of a galaxy that is dominated by the light emitted by dust and gas as it falls back into a black hole. Among her research interests include variability studies of active galaxies, the morphologies of AGN and QSO host galaxies, multi-wavelength surveys of AGN, and evolution of low-luminosity AGN.

Eric Vandernoot, astronomy and physics lab coordinator and manager, FAU Astronomical Observatory: Vandernoot manages the FAU Astronomical Observatory, which is housed under a 4-meter dome in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science building at FAU’s Boca Raton campus. His expertise spans numerous topics in astronomy including history of astronomy, lunar eclipses and lunar phases, solar eclipses, observational astronomy, among other star-studded subjects related to the universe.

