Newswise — The White House has released its first government-wide policy on artificial intelligence, requiring federal agencies to designate a chief AI officer, report AI usage, and implement safeguards to address potential risks. The memo, building on President Biden's previous AI executive order, aims to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI while protecting public safety and rights.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to provide context, commentary and analysis on this matter. If you would like to speak to an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist at [email protected].

Data & Governance

Susan Ariel Aaronson is a research professor of international affairs, director of the GW Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub, and co-PI of the NSF Trustworthy AI Institute for Law and Society, where she directs work on data and AI governance. She also directs projects on governing data for generative AI, ensuring that data is globally accurate, complete, and representative and on AI protectionism. Aaronson can discuss why agencies will have AI officers.

Patrick Hall, a teaching assistant professor of decision sciences, teaches data ethics, business analytics, and machine learning classes. He also conducts research in support of NIST's AI risk management framework and is affiliated with leading fair lending and AI risk management advisory firms. Hall co-founded BNH.AI, a boutique law firm focused on AI governance and risk management. He led H2O.ai's efforts in responsible AI, resulting in one of the world's first commercial applications for explainability and bias mitigation in machine learning. He has also built machine learning software solutions and advised on matters of AI risk for Fortune 100 companies, cutting-edge startups, Big Law, and U.S. and foreign government agencies.

Faith Bradley, teaching assistant professor in information systems, dedicates her research to the intricacies of government and business policy with a keen focus on policy formulation, decision-making processes, and the safeguarding of data privacy. She also explores how ideology, personal preferences, and skills influence the adoption of new technologies. Bradley’s expertise is in the application of artificial intelligence within businesses and policy-making, scrutinizing AI's societal impacts, devising strategies to counter algorithmic discrimination, and advocating for transparency regarding AI utilization by the government.

Trustworthy AI

David Broniatowski, an associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering and the associate director for the Institute for Data, Democracy & Politic at the George Washington University. Broniatowski is also GW’s lead principal investigator of TRAILS that explores trustworthy AI. He conducts research in decision making under uncertainty, collective decision making, the design and regulation of complex information flow systems, and how behavior spreads online.

Law

Aram Gavoor, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs; Professorial Lecturer in Law; Professor (by courtesy), Trachtenberg School of Public Policy & Public Administration at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Gavoor is an internationally recognized scholar in national security, American administrative law, and federal courts. He previously served as Senior Counsel for National Security in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alicia Solow-Niederman, Associate Professor of Law at George Washington University Law School. Solow-Niederman is an expert in the intersection of law and technology. Her research focuses on how to regulate emerging technologies, such as AI with an emphasis on algorithmic accountability, data governance and information privacy. Solow-Niederman is a member of the EPIC Advisory Board and has written and taught in privacy law, government use of AI and the likes.