Newswise — During Autism Awareness Month this April, an expert from the University of Notre Dame's Psychology Department is available to speak to the media about the very important topic of neurodevelopment; in particular, raising awareness and support for neurodiverse and autistic individuals and their families.

Joshua Diehl, Associate Teaching Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Notre Dame, specializes in Autism and Neurodiversity. Professor Diehl's primary expertise is in neurodevelopmental disorders, with an emphasis on individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families. He has broad experience in autism treatment research and directed a local non-profit autism program for eight years, both of which have given him vast expertise across the entirety of the autism spectrum.

In his teaching, he utilizes a biopsychosocial approach to understanding ability, disability and neurodiversity. Professor Diehl's research focuses on supporting both the individual with autism and his or her family. His work is interdisciplinary by nature; and his particular studies on the clinical uses of robots for ASD treatment have been featured on NBC, MSNBC, PBS, Times of India, WebMD and in the Wall Street Journal.

Please let me know if you'd be interested in speaking with Professor Diehl for stories related to ASD during Autism Awarness Month.