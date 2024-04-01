Newswise — A recent study published in Scientific Reports suggests that English-language song lyrics have undergone significant changes in

complexity and repetition over the past 40 years.



Researchers, led by Eva Zangerle and her team, examined the lyrics of 12,000 songs across various genres, including rap, country, pop, R&B,

and rock, released between 1980 and 2020. Their analysis revealed a general trend towards simplification and increased repetitiveness in

lyrics over time, particularly noticeable in rap and rock songs. This shift towards simplicity is speculated to coincide with changes in music consumption habits, possibly influenced by the prevalence of songs played as background music.



Interestingly, the study also found a rise in emotional and personal themes within song lyrics over the years. Positive and negative emotional expressions increased in rap songs, while emotionally negative content saw a rise in R&B, pop, and country genres. Furthermore, across all genres, there was an uptick in the use of anger-related language.



Further exploration of online song lyric platforms revealed intriguing patterns. Older rock songs tended to garner more views compared to newer releases, suggesting a preference among rock listeners for lyrics from earlier decades. In contrast, newer country songs attracted more views than their older counterparts, indicating a preference shift among country music enthusiasts towards contemporary lyrics.



These findings offer valuable insights into the evolving landscape of music composition and audience preferences spanning four decades. As the investigation into the coding error progresses, we remain committed to providing accurate updates on the study's outcomes.