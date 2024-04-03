Newswise — Cal State Fullerton’s LGBT Queer Resource Center was named the Losquadro Keller LGBTQ Resource Center after alumnus Michael T. Losquadro ’86 and spouse Dr. Brian C. Keller in a naming ceremony recognizing the couple’s $1.5 million planned gift. During a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by family, friends and colleagues, Losquadro ’86 (B.A. business administration-management) shared that the center “is a critical component to the development of well-rounded Titan graduates.” The Losquadro Keller LGBTQ Resource Center is one of eight identity-based campus resource centers operated by CSUF’s Division of Student Affairs. The center offers a space to connect, access resources, gain support with coming out, and further explore identities and issues that currently impact the LGBTQ community. Associated Students, Inc. first established the LGBT/Queer Resource Center on CSUF’s campus in 2012. In 2016, the center became a permanent space within the university’s Diversity Initiatives and Resource Centers. The center was named in honor of Losquadro and Keller in 2023. Losquadro was a member of CSUF’s former Gay Student Union. Losquadro came out in 1983 as a Cal State Fullerton student, and participated in the student organization until he graduated in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. The Seal Beach couple, who have been together 30 years and married in 2008, are longtime supporters and advocates of the LGBTQ community. Losquadro spent his career in higher education fundraising and Keller is a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente. “From leadership training and opportunities to the simple, safe place for Titans, this center is vital to vulnerable students as they pursue their degrees and their dreams,” Losquadro said. “Cal State Fullerton has stepped up to meet the important social needs of its rainbow students.” Losquadro and Keller’s gift also benefits student scholarships in the College of Business and Economics. About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers more than 100 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. Visit fullerton.edu.