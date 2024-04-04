Newswise — Susan Anenberg, director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of air pollution and climate change. Her team published two studies finding links between health problems like asthma and exposure to polluted air. She can talk about the impact of pollution on disadvantaged communities as well as clean energy solutions.

Gaige Kerr, a senior research scientist at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is studying air pollution and how it affects human health. He can talk about the EPA investment and steps to combat climate change. He recently studied how air pollution impacts health especially in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Learn more in this video.

Caitlin Grady, assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering, studies the form and functions of interconnected infrastructure across water, food, and energy systems. Her research seeks to combine network models, socio-technical data, and ethical-epistemic analyses to create a more sustainable and secure environment. She is an expert on adaptation to climate change and critical infrastructure. Grady can speak to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, how it was envisioned some 15+ years ago and how we are finally seeing it come to fruition.

Lisa Benton-Short, professor of geography, is an urban geographer with an interest in the dynamics of the urban environment from many angles, including: urban sustainability, environmental issues in cities, planning and public space, monuments and memorials, urban national parks, globalization, and immigration. She can discuss how climate change impacts cities and what they are doing to adapt to and mitigate climate change.

Saniya LeBlanc, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and director of GW’s Energy Innovation Research Initiative, is an expert on environmental and energy management, and economics, finance and cost engineering. LeBlanc’s research lies at the intersection of materials science, energy conversion, and thermal transport. She can speak to topics related to energy efficiency and energy as an equity enabler.

Emily Hammond is the Glen Earl Weston Research Professor at the George Washington University Law School. Hammond is a nationally recognized expert in energy, environmental and administrative law. Prior to teaching, Hammond was an environmental engineer bringing fluency between the intersection of law, science and policy. Hammond has held a presidential appointment at the Department of Energy, where they served as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, Regulation and Enforcement as well as Deputy General Counsel for Environment and Litigation.

Hammond’s publications include legal analyses of CWA issues and peer-reviewed hydrological studies.

Robert Glicksman is the J.B. and Maurice C Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law at the George Washington University is a nationally and internationally recognized expert on environmental, natural resources, and administrative law issues. Glicksman’s areas of expertise include environmental and natural resources law, along with others. Glicksman has consulted on various environmental and natural resources law issues, including work for the Secretariat of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation.

Glicksman has been featured in and written for numerous publications, including his most recent highlight in The Green Clash Between Renewables and Conservations.



