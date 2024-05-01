Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Hospital of USC earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization.

“This grade puts Keck Hospital among the safest in the nation, and is a testament to the hospital’s commitment to the highest standards of quality and safety protocols,” said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of Keck Medical Center of USC.

The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

This is the eighth “A” grade that Keck Hospital has received in the last five years.

“This grade reflects the dedication of the entire hospital staff working together to create a continuously safe environment for patients,” said Stephanie Hall, MD, MHA, chief medical officer of Keck Medical Center. “We are proud of our ranking, including our low rates of hospital-associated infection and our high ratings in quality outcomes and patient experience. Nothing is more important than the health of our patients, which is why we make safety and quality our number one priority.”

The Leapfrog Group grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Keck Hospital’s full grade details and access hospital safety tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

