Newswise — Rachael Jonassen is an associate research professor of the Sustainable Urban Planning Program at the GW College of Professional Studies. Jonassen is also the Director of the Climate Change and Greenhouse Gas Management Program. Jonassen is an expert in greenhouse gas mitigation, climate change science, fluid dynamics and beyond. Jonassen can speak to some of the subtleties of figuring out who these companies and countries are, and to solutions such as carbon pricing as well as some trends in competition and regulation.

Jonathan Deason is a professor and director of the GW Environmental & Energy Management Institute. His expertise includes all aspects of air quality management, including greenhouse gas management and implications for global climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Susan Anenberg, director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of air pollution and climate change. Her team published two studies finding links between health problems like asthma and exposure to polluted air. She can talk about the impact of pollution on disadvantaged communities as well as clean energy solutions.

Gaige Kerr, a senior research scientist at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is studying air pollution and how it affects human health. He recently studied how air pollution impacts health especially in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Learn more in this video.

Dan Goldberg, an assistant research professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health is an expert on climate change, environmental occupational health and global environmental health.



