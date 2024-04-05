Newswise — El Paso, Texas - The American Cancer Society (ACS) has unveiled its latest initiative, the Clinical Champions Corps, aimed at revolutionizing cancer prevention and screening efforts across the nation.

One of the members of the inaugural corps is Texas Tech Health El Paso’s Jennifer Molokwu, M.D., M.P.H., director of Cancer Prevention and Control in the Department of Family and Community Medicine.

The Clinical Champions Corps, spearheaded by the ACS, identifies subject matter experts in cancer prevention and screening from diverse geographic regions. These experts form a corps dedicated to providing vital information and training to health care professionals nationwide. Dr. Molokwu is one of five primary care clinicians who are part of this national program.

Dr. Molokwu supports the South region which includes California, Hawaii, Guam, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Dr. Molokwu said part of the corps' mission is to share evidence-based methodologies to enhance cancer screening practices within communities, clinics and organizations.

"This new program signifies a pivotal step in our ongoing battle against cancer," said Dr. Molokwu. "By leveraging the expertise of health care professionals and empowering them with the latest evidence-based strategies, we can elevate cancer screening initiatives to unprecedented levels of effectiveness."

The program targets four key areas of cancer screening: breast, colorectal, cervical, and lung cancer. Through comprehensive education and training, the Clinical Champions Corps equips health care professionals with the tools to identify cancer at early stages to improve treatment outcomes and survival rates.

Dr. Molokwu emphasized the importance of disseminating knowledge about cancer screening, particularly among underserved communities.

"Access to screening services is essential for all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic status," Dr. Molokwu said. "Through our programs, we aim to break down barriers to screening and ensure every individual has the opportunity to receive life-saving preventive care."

The Clinical Champions Corps, a year-long program that started last year, has been extended until this May. During the pilot period, recruited champions educate a minimum of 100 professionals. The program will evaluate the impact of these efforts, with the potential for future expansion.

Dr. Molokwu also highlighted the program's impact in our Borderplex, which will complement Texas Tech Health El Paso’s existing cancer prevention initiatives, which include the Breast Cancer Education, Screening and Navigation Program, Southwest Coalition for Colorectal Cancer Screening, De Casa En Casa and Tiempo de Vacunarte.

These grant-supported programs target colorectal, cervical, breast, and HPV-related cancer prevention efforts, providing education and outreach. To date, these programs have impacted nearly 61,100 patients across 105 West Texas counties.

"Our programs have already made substantial strides in cancer prevention and screening," said Dr. Molokwu. "Through continued collaboration and dedication, we can further amplify our impact and save countless lives."

Dr. Molokwu, an associate professor in the university’s Department of Family and Community Medicine and a family medicine specialist at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, has been involved with cancer prevention programs at Texas Tech Health El Paso for more than 10 years. As vice chair of the department’s research division, she leads efforts to collect data on the effectiveness of the university’s cancer prevention programs. In 2021 she became director of the department’s Cancer Prevention and Control Division.

