Newswise — Washington, April 8, 2024—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the winners of its 2024 awards for excellence in education research.

“We are pleased to present the 2024 awards to this commendable and exemplary group of education scholars and champions,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “They each have contributed tremendously to education research, across all career stages and fields, that have made and continue to make a difference in the lives of students and educators.”

AERA will honor the recipients at an awards ceremony at the 2024 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia on Friday, April 12, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. ET in the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

2024 Distinguished Contributions to Research in Education Award Recipient: Kris D. Gutiérrez (University of California, Berkeley) The Distinguished Contributions to Research in Education Award is the premier acknowledgment of outstanding achievement and success in education research. It is designed to publicize, motivate, encourage, and suggest models for education research at its best. 2024 Excellence in Media Reporting on Education Research Award Recipient: Sarah Dockery Sparks (Education Week) This award recognizes a person who has made noteworthy contributions to reporting on findings, bodies of research, or scholarship in the field of education research in any medium of public communication. The award honors a media professional whose work exemplifies promoting a broader vision of the value of education research to society.



2024 Palmer O. Johnson Memorial Award Recipients: Juan Del Toro (University of Minnesota), Ming-Te Wang (University of Chicago)

“Police Stops and School Engagement: Examining Cultural Socialization From Parents and Schools as Protective Factors Among African American Adolescents”

American Educational Research Journal, Volume 60, Issue 1, November 2022. This award recognizes the lifelong achievement of Palmer O. Johnson as a dedicated educator and for his pioneering work in educational research and methodology. The award is given for an outstanding article appearing in AERA Open, the American Educational Research Journal, Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, Educational Researcher, or the Journal of Educational and Behavioral Statistics.

2024 Review of Research Award Recipients: Lolita A. Tabron (University of Denver), Amanda K. Thomas (University of the Southern Caribbean)

"Deeper than Wordplay: A Systematic Review of Critical Quantitative Approaches in Education Research (2007–2021)"

Review of Educational Research, Volume 93, Issue 5, February 2023. This award is given in recognition of an outstanding review of research article appearing in the Review of Research in Education or the Review of Educational Research.

2024 Outstanding Book Award Recipient: Camika Royal (Morgan State University)

Not Paved For Us: Black Educators and Public School Reform in Philadelphia The Outstanding Book Award was established to acknowledge and honor the year’s best book-length publication in education research and development. 2024 E. F. Lindquist Award Recipient: Gregory Cizek (University of North Carolina) This award is presented jointly by AERA and ACT in recognition of outstanding applied or theoretical research in the field of testing and measurement. The award is meant to acknowledge a body of research of an empirical, theoretical, or integrative nature rather than a single study. 2024 Early Career Award Recipient: Travis Jackson Bristol (University of California, Berkeley) Established to honor an individual in the early stages of their career no later than 10 years after receipt of the doctoral degree, this award is granted for study in any field of educational inquiry. 2024 Social Justice in Education Award Recipient: Leah P. Hollis (Pennsylvania State University) Established in 2004, the Social Justice in Education Award honors an individual who has advanced social justice through education research and exemplified the goal of linking education research to social justice. 2024 Distinguished Contributions to Gender Equity in Education Research Award Recipient: Jennifer Esposito (Georgia State University) Established in 2006, the Distinguished Contributions to Gender Equity in Education Research Award recognizes individuals for distinguished research, professional practice, and activities that advance public understanding of gender and/or sexuality at any level in the education community. 2024 Exemplary Contributions to Practice-Engaged Research Award Recipient: Tamara Clegg (University of Maryland) This award is presented to an education research scholar or scholars in recognition of collaborative project(s) between researchers and practitioners that have had sustained and observable effects on contexts of practice. 2024 Outstanding Public Communication of Education Research Award Recipient: Thomas S. Dee (Stanford University) This award honors scholars exemplary in their capacity to communicate the importance of education research to the broad public, including education communities. It recognizes scholars who have excelled in conveying important findings and research to wide audiences and who have demonstrated the capacity to deepen understanding and appreciation of the value of education research in the public sphere. 2024 Scholars of Color in Education Early Career Contribution Award Recipient: Nichole Margarita Garcia (Rutgers University) Presented to a scholar who is within the first decade of their career after receipt of a doctoral degree, this award is intended to recognize (a) scholars who have made significant contributions to the understanding of issues that disproportionately affect minority populations, and (b) minority scholars who have made a significant contribution to education research and development. 2024 Scholars of Color in Education Mid-Career Contribution Award Recipient: Francesca Lopez (Pennsylvania State University) Presented to a scholar in mid-career who is beyond the first level of professional appointment and for whom 10 or more years have passed since receipt of the doctoral degree, this award is intended to recognize (a) scholars who have made significant contributions to the understanding of issues that affect minority populations, and (b) minority scholars who have made a contribution to education research and development. 2024 Scholars of Color in Education Distinguished Career Contribution Award Recipient: Felicia Moore Mensah (Teachers College, Columbia University) Presented to a senior-level scholar, usually 20 years or more after receipt of the doctoral degree, this award is intended to recognize (a) scholars who have made significant contributions to the understanding of issues that disproportionately affect minority populations, and (b) minority scholars who have made a significant contribution to education research and development.

About AERA

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Bluesky.