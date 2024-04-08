Newswise — Every year, 1.3 million cesarean sections (C-sections) are performed in the U.S., and the majority of mothers receive neuraxial anesthesia – an epidural or spinal – for a pain-free delivery. Although this type of anesthesia is common and proven safe and very effective, recent research shows that 15%, or nearly 200,000 mothers, who receive it still experience some level of pain. This can have significant consequences such as psychological distress and increased post-traumatic stress disorder.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is offering new recommendations and best practices to help ensure all moms-to-be receive adequate pain management during planned or unexpected C-sections. The recommendations and best practices are highlighted in an ASA statement, which identifies specific risk factors and offers approaches to guide pain management and ensure effective communication between the mother and her health care team to help identify and take steps to further decrease pain during cesarean delivery to meet individual patient needs.

Mark Zakowski, M.D., FASA, chair of ASA’s Committee on Obstetric Anesthesia, helped lead the development of the statement and discusses its key takeaways and importance in a letter to the editor publishing Wednesday in Anesthesiology, ASA’s peer-reviewed medical journal. Dr. Zakowski is available to discuss the topic, including:

The role a pain-free C-section plays in a mother’s mental health and well-being.

ASA's key recommendations for effective pain management during C-sections, including how to identify patients at increased risk for pain before the procedure, maintain adequate anesthesia throughout the delivery and follow-up with new moms to ensure quality improvements and reduce disparities.

What patients can do if they’re especially concerned about pain or negative experiences during labor, including important questions to ask their anesthesiologist.

Additional recommendations currently in development by ASA’s Committee on Obstetric Anesthesia for how to best ensure optimal pain management during C-sections.

Please note: the Anesthesiology letter to the editor is embargoed until 10 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, April 10.