Newswise — Irvine, Calif., April 8, 2024 — Bernadette Boden-Albala, M.P.H., Dr.P.H., director of the University of California, Irvine Program in Public Health and founding dean of the planned School of Population and Public Health, has been chosen to serve as the Cheryl A. Jay Keynote Lecturer at the American Academy of Neurology’s Health Care Equity Symposium as part of its annual meeting. This prestigious invitation was extended to recognize her expertise and advocacy in driving meaningful progress in health equity in neurologic care.

“It is an honor to be provided with this valuable platform to highlight the essential role of community-based research in addressing stroke and other neurological disease disparities,” Boden-Albala said. “I look forward to sharing successful initiatives that actively involve the community in all aspects of the process. These culturally sensitive interventions leverage trusted local facilitators and utilize social networks that address inequalities and help ensure equitable access to care for all, regardless of background or circumstance.”

The AAN’s 2024 Annual Meeting is April 13-18 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Boden-Albala will present her lecture on April 15 to open the half-day symposium to recognize disparities in care and move toward health equity in neurology. This meeting is the largest gathering of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, where they share educational opportunities, learn about the latest scientific discoveries and connect with colleagues from around the world.

Recognized as one of the leading professionals in her field, Boden-Albala, on Feb. 14, she spoke on behalf of the AAN and American Brain Coalition to the Congressional Neuroscience Caucus in Washington, D.C., providing insight into brain development, function and aging.

