Newswise — RUSH has opened a new outpatient center in Hinsdale to expand care in Chicago’s western suburbs. RUSH Hinsdale brings primary and specialty care to Hinsdale and surrounding communities — including reproductive endocrinology and infertility care. The center also offers lab services and dedicated parking.



The new center is located at 32 E. 1st St. in a 9,900-square-foot center with 17 patient exam rooms. It also is home to RUSH Concierge Medicine, a premier membership-based health care experience anchored in the heart of downtown Hinsdale. RUSH Concierge Medicine offers personalized, high-touch membership plans that places the patient’s well-being at the forefront.

“At RUSH our goal is to provide care in areas where the care is needed. In opening the Hinsdale center, we are increasing access to patients across the Chicago area,” said Paul Casey, MD, MBA, chief medical officer and senior vice president at RUSH University Medical Center. “RUSH is expanding and enhancing patient access not only through our outpatient locations, but also with several virtual care options.”

The Hinsdale center is near RUSH Oak Brook, which offers over 25 specialties, an outpatient surgery center and comprehensive on-site imaging services including routine and 3-D mammograms, X-rays, MRI, CT, ultrasound, bone density testing and laboratory services.

RUSH’s strong presence in the western suburbs includes extensive outpatient and hospital services in Aurora and Oak Park, and expanded cancer care in a new Lisle location. RUSH programs, including cancer care, are ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

