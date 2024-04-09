Newswise — David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses the increase in allergies during the spring.

What You Need to Know:

  • Changing weather patterns can contribute to allergies.
  • Allergy symptoms include itchy eyes, stuffy nose, nasal drainage, coughing or sneezing.
  • If you have allergies, limit outdoor activity whenever possible.
  • Antihistamines and corticosteroids can treat allergies.

