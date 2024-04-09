Newswise — David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses the increase in allergies during the spring.
What You Need to Know:
- Changing weather patterns can contribute to allergies.
- Allergy symptoms include itchy eyes, stuffy nose, nasal drainage, coughing or sneezing.
- If you have allergies, limit outdoor activity whenever possible.
- Antihistamines and corticosteroids can treat allergies.
