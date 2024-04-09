Newswise — David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses the increase in allergies during the spring.

What You Need to Know:

Changing weather patterns can contribute to allergies.

Allergy symptoms include itchy eyes, stuffy nose, nasal drainage, coughing or sneezing.

If you have allergies, limit outdoor activity whenever possible.

Antihistamines and corticosteroids can treat allergies.

