“Thailand Halal Assembly 2023,” hosted by Chulalongkorn University’s Halal Science Center at Nouvo City Hotel, was a grand halal event with the goal to modernize traditional halal ways and promote Thai halal in the global market. The event was organized under the theme “Digitalizing Halal Initiatives for Fostering Halal Trust.” Mr. Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, and Mr. Aroon Boonchom, Chularajmontri, opened the ceremony, along with Pol. Maj. Gen. Surin Palare, Secretary General of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand, Mr. Ihsan Ovut, Secretary General of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Prof. Dr. Chakkaphan Sutthirat, Chulalongkorn University’s Vice President, gave a welcome speech.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Winai Dahlan, Director of the Halal Science Center Chulalongkorn University and the head of the event, said that this year’s “Thailand Halal Assembly” under the theme “Digitalizing Halal Initiatives for Fostering Halal Trust” highlights Thailand as the leader in halal science and developer of digital halal with the hope to modernize traditional halal notions and increase accessibility to halal.

The event featured 3 academic conferences:

1) The International Halal Science and Technology Conference 2023 (IHSATEC 2023): An academic and research conference which featured 71 presentations from various countries, namely Egypt, the USA, Yemen, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Brunei, Cambodia, Sudan, the Philippines, Singapore, and Trinidad and Tobago. Papers selected by reviewers will be published in Journal of Halal Science, Industry, and Business (JHASIB) 2024 (Vol.2, No.1). The inaugural volume of JHASIB 2023 will be published online, and partially in print.

2) The 16th Halal Science and Business International Conference (HASIB): This year’s HASIB included over 30 knowledgeable speakers from over 10 countries presenting on various fields, including halal science, digital technology, food security, and innovation. The conference was held in 6 sessions:

Session 1: Digitalizing Halal Initiatives for Fostering Halal Trust

Session 2: Tech-Driven Halal Assurance: Innovations for the Current Era”

Session 3: Harnessing Technology for Halal: Advancements in Food, Cosmetic, and Natural Product Industries

Session 4: Innovations in Food and Ingredients: From Nature’s Bounty to Advanced Solutions

Session 5: Innovations in Halal Sustainability and Healthcare

session 6: Halal Assurance and Technological Advancements

3) The 9th International Halal Standards: The event featured a showcase of 3 digital platforms as follows:

Halal Route: an application with travel information for every region of Thailand for both Muslim and non-Muslim tourists from all over the world. The app provides information on halal restaurants, Muslim communities and mosques, as well as important tourist destinations. The app was developed following a cabinet resolution on August 8, 2023. Thailand Diamond Halal Through HAL-Q Plus Halal Standardization System Diamond Halal Blockchain: a quality and condition control technology throughout the halal supply chain

The event also included an exhibition of 17 research and innovations by scientists at CU Halal Science Center as follows:

Acne cream product mixed with kaolin, bentonite and black cumin seed oil Natural sunscreen with kaolin plus black cumin seed oil Antioxidant-Rich Hydrating Lip Balm from Perilla Seed Pomace extract Anti acne film forming solution with banana peel extract Najis Cleansing Clay Liquid Soap Liposome Nanoparticle from Krill Oil for Storing Perilla Seeds Extract Palm – Perilla edible oil blends with healthy omega-6 and omega-3 ratios Sweetened margarine with a balanced omega fat ratio Omega fat-balancing sauce for stir-fried holy basil dish Rapid Test kit on Non-Halal Animals in Halal Food Products Porcine DNA Detection Kit Red Tilapia Fish Noodles Fortified with Wolffia and the Production Method Halal plant-based liquid egg Microcapsule Powder from Cold-pressed Black Seed Oil and Its Production Method Low Fat Milk Fortified with Microcapsule Containing Black Cumin Seed Oil Functional Salad Dressing Fortified with Omega-3 and Its Process Japanese Sweet Potato Based Custard Fortified with Omega-6 and Its Process

In addition, the Halal Science Center Chulalongkorn University signed an MOU for halal science academic, technological, and innovation cooperation with 15 organizations, namely

Faculty of Pharmacy, Universitas Muhammadiyah Surakarta Indonesia Halal Center, Universitas Muhammadiyah Surakarta, Indonesia Politeknik Kesehatan Kemenkes Semarang, Indonesia Halal Center, Universitas Muhammadiyah Semarang, Indonesia Universitas Muhammadiyah Purwokerto, Indonesia Institute of Research and Community Service, Universitas Muhammadiyah Purwokerto, Indonesia The Halal Center, Universitas Muhammadiyah Purwokerto, Indonesia Pusat Studi Gizi & Halal Center, Universitas Muhammadiyah Semarang, Indonesia Universitas Jambi, Indonesia Universitas Muhammadiyah Magelang, Indonesia Universitas Teknologi Muhammadiyah Jakarta, Indonesia University Institute of Food Science and Technology, The University of Lahore, Pakistan Mongolian Halal Development Association, Mongolia Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universitas Muhammadiyah Makassar, Indonesia Implementation of Arrangement, UNISBA, Indonesia

Thailand Halal Assembly 2023 was a success with at least 500 participants onsite and over 5,000 online from 38 countries: Indonesia, Türkiye, Cambodia, Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Bosnia and Herzegovina, New Zealand, Qatar, Colombia, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Netherland, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States (USA), Vietnam Yemen, and Thailand.

Thailand Halal Assembly is a platform to present Halal concepts in the digital world to increase accessibility for everyone. The Halal Science Center Chulalongkorn University is committed to ceaselessly building halal trust.

For more information on “Thailand Halal Assembly,” please contact +662-2218-0618 or www.Thailandhalalassembly.com Facebook: Thailand Halal Assembly