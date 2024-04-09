Ramesh Mazhari, is an associate professor of medicine at GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She specializes in interventional cardiology, cardiac catheterization and peripheral vascular disease. Her clinical interests include management of patients with coronary disease, peripheral vascular disease, hemodynamic studies, congestive heart failure and valvular heart disease. As a physician who uses the heart pump, she can explain how it works.

Christian Nagy, is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology and adult congenital heart disease. He's a practicing cardiologist and an assistant professor at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can comment on the alert and how the pump is used.



