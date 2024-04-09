Newswise — Chicago, IL—The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) proudly announces the highly anticipated 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, slated for May 3-6 at the prestigious McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. Under the theme What Matters, this year's event promises an insightful exploration of pivotal issues confronting the neurosurgical landscape amidst rapid evolution and societal change.

The 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting boasts a comprehensive program meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse requirements of participants. Key highlights include:

Plenary Sessions: Featuring a stellar lineup of luminaries who will impart their groundbreaking insights and shed light on What Matters through their distinctive viewpoints. These globally recognized thought leaders guarantee sessions that ignite inspiration, provoke thought and encourage discourse.

: Trailblazing initiative pioneering an interactive platform for neurosurgeons and health care professionals spotlighting six critical issues shaping neurosurgery and its societal impact. AI Immersion: Delving into the explosion of artificial intelligence, attendees will engage with presentations covering various facets of AI and interface with digital industry experts to gain profound insights into the development of innovative products and services poised to revolutionize neurological surgery.

Facilitating collaboration and connectivity beyond the educational spectrum, attendees can anticipate:

A Vibrant Exhibit Hall: Showcasing cutting-edge advancements in neurosurgical technology and pharmaceutical solutions.

About the 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting:

The 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, set to unfold from May 3-6 in Chicago, will serve as a pivotal gathering for neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical luminaries. This prestigious event stands as the foremost congregation of neurosurgical minds nationwide, spotlighting the latest breakthroughs and technological strides within the field. With an unwavering focus on showcasing the latest neurosurgical research and innovation, the scientific presentations slated for the 2024 meeting epitomize the cutting-edge advancements propelling the field of neurosurgery into uncharted territories of excellence and discovery.

About the AANS:

Established in 1931 under the moniker of the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) has evolved into a premier scientific and educational entity boasting a global membership exceeding 13,000 esteemed professionals. At its core, the AANS is dedicated to championing the highest standards of patient care while propelling the field of neurological surgery forward through continuous innovation and education. Recognized Fellows of the AANS are meticulously vetted and board-certified by esteemed bodies such as the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery, as a medical discipline, encompasses a broad spectrum of endeavors, encompassing the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders impacting the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves, underscoring the AANS's commitment to comprehensive patient well-being. Visit www.AANS.org.