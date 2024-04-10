Newswise — The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 44th Annual Meeting is April 10-13 in Prague. Baylor Scott & White researchers will present the latest insights to better serve patients with end-stage heart and lung disease.



Investigators at Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and clinicians on the medical staff at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano and Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas will be involved in ​39 presentations, scheduled talks and panel discussions. For more information, click here.

Additional details can be found on the event website.