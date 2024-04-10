Research Alert
Newswise — The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 44th Annual Meeting is April 10-13 in Prague. Baylor Scott & White researchers will present the latest insights to better serve patients with end-stage heart and lung disease.
Investigators at Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and clinicians on the medical staff at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano and Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas will be involved in 39 presentations, scheduled talks and panel discussions. For more information, click here.
Additional details can be found on the event website.