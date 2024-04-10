Newswise — “We are committed to improving health and reducing health inequities around the world,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “The ranking recognizes our global impact through the nurses we prepare, new knowledge we generate, and research that we translate into policy and practice.”

JHSON is actively engaged in global organizations including the Consortium of Universities in Global Health, where Associate Dean for Global Affairs, Nancy Reynolds, PhD, RN, C-NP, FAAN is Vice Chair. The school has developed DNP projects with global partners in Cambodia, India, and with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and researchers study topics of global interest including HIV, gender-based violence, and cardiovascular health, among others.

The school maintains collaborations with 135 nursing and medical schools across 55 countries. It is home to the Center for Global Initiatives (CGI), also led by Dr. Reynolds, which invests in the global advancement of nursing education and policy. Importantly, CGI is home to the WHO Collaborating Center for Nursing Knowledge, Information Management, and Sharing (WHOCCNM), one of only 44 in the world. The center also hosts international visiting scholars and connects students with global service-learning opportunities that totaled 4,474 hours in the 2023 fiscal year.

Furthering policy and advocacy, the School of Nursing regularly consults with international institutions to advance the role of nursing globally, assist with the establishment of graduate programs, improve overall instructional programs, and enhance research infrastructure and capacity.

Some of JHSON’s most recent global partnership work includes:

Co-developing a novel virtual mental health and wellness center in Vellore, India in partnership

with the Christian Medical College Vellore.

with the Christian Medical College Vellore. Partnering with Jhpiego to support and advance midwifery education in Africa.

Partnering with PAHO, to host an International Nurses Day event featuring representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and the USA. The event had over 4,700 registrants and focused on Nursing Human Resources to care for vulnerable populations in the Americas.

In the U.S., the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing also recently ranked the No. 1 Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and No. 1 nursing master’s degree (tied) for 2024 by U.S. News and World Report. Notably, U.S. News and World Report also ranked nurse practitioners the No. 1 “best job” for 2024.

***

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its DNP program and No. 1 (tied) for its master’s. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University. The school is a five-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into

Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a four-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.