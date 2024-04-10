Newswise — Dr. Usha Rao, professor of chemistry, biochemistry and geochemistry at Saint Joseph's University, is available to speak about the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalizing strict limits on certain so-called "forever chemicals," or PFAS, in drinking water

Dr. Rao is a water chemist who teaches about PFAS in her Environmental Toxicology course and Aqueous Environmental Chemistry course. 

To schedule an interview with Dr. Rao, please contact Kevin Gfeller, assistant director of public relations, at 610-639-8831 or [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
RELEVANT EXPERTS
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Chemistry Food and Water Safety
KEYWORDS
PFAS forever chemicals Water driniking water Tap Water Water Chemistry Health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News