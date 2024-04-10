Newswise — The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) ranks first in the State of Alabama in six categories of federal research expenditures, according to the most recent Higher Education Research and Development (HERD) Survey. Federal research initiatives totaled $132.1 million, including first-place rankings in Department of Defense, NASA, Aerospace/Aeronautical/Astronautical Engineering, Computer and Information Sciences, Atmospheric Science and Meteorology and Astronomy expenditures.

The survey also marks marking the 11th year in a row UAH, a part of the University of Alabama System, has had five or more research programs in the top-25 nationally, including:

NASA research expenditures totaled $33.4 million, while Department of Defense research expenditures tallied $81 million. Overall, the university achieved total federal research funding of $163.4 million for FY23.

UAH is an R1 research university, a ranking indicating “Very high research activity” status among doctoral-granting institutions rated by the Carnegie Classification of Institutes of Higher Education. The university's five-year research and development expenditures total $724 million since FY19.

UAH comprises 17 research centers and institutes with significant capabilities in areas critical to national interests, such as hypersonics; logistics and supply chain management; cybersecurity; optical systems and engineering; reliability and failure analysis; rotorcraft and unmanned systems; severe weather; plasma fusion research; space propulsion and more.

The HERD Survey collects information on Research and Development (R and D) expenditures by field of research and source of funds and also gathers information on types of research, expenses and headcounts of R and D personnel.