Newswise — BOSTON (April 10, 2024)—Skin Cancer Champions, a private online community for patients, caregivers, and clinicians set to revolutionize the landscape of non-melanoma skin cancer support, has recently launched. The platform fills a crucial void in the battle against non-melanoma skin cancer, a prevalent yet often underestimated disease. Skin Cancer Champions is a safe and compassionate place where patients, their caregivers, and clinicians can ask questions, share experiences, and discover the latest information about treatments, advances, and cutting-edge research.

Skin Cancer is the most common cancer type in the United States, and it is estimated that more than 5 million cases will be diagnosed this year. Non-melanoma types like basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma account for 99% of these cases. There are also lesser-known types, including Merkel cell carcinoma, adnexal carcinoma, extramammary Paget's disease, sebaceous carcinoma, and dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans. Although some of these cancers can be cured with surgery alone, all types of non-melanoma skin cancer can develop recurrences or metastasis. Skin Cancer Champions aims to address the scarcity of support and information for patients with non-melanoma skin cancer.

Led by co-founders Emily Ruiz, MD, MPH, Director of the High-Risk Skin Cancer Clinic at Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center, and Chrysalyne Schmults, MD, MScE, FAAD, Vice Chair of Surgical Oncology in the Department of Dermatology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Skin Cancer Champions is the culmination of their patient-inspired vision to provide comprehensive support and resources for those affected by non-melanoma skin cancer.

"We are launching this integrated community platform to encourage patients, caregivers, and clinicians to join us and benefit from a connection with one another to obtain knowledge, support, and understanding regarding the best treatment strategies for their diagnosis," said Dr. Ruiz. "Our collective goal is to significantly improve the journey for those affected by non-melanoma skin cancer."

The platform is designed to provide medically accurate content relevant to the patient's diagnosis while supporting caregivers along the treatment journey. The community encourages patients, caregivers, and clinicians to unite and foster knowledge exchange, mutual support, and enhanced comprehension of optimal treatment strategies for respective diagnoses. It leverages private online groups, disease management strategies, webinars, a clinical trial tracking tool, a treatment access map to identify certified providers in specific geographies easily, and real-time interaction with peers undergoing similar experiences. The involvement of leading clinicians, key opinion leaders, and support from Med Learning Group, Castle Biosciences, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals elevates the significance of this community to groundbreaking levels.

If you are a patient diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer, a caregiver supporting a loved one on their treatment journey, or a care provider, we invite you to join the safe and compassionate space offered by Skin Cancer Champions: [https://scout.connectedcommunity.org/].

Together, members of Skin Cancer Champions will find support and contribute to the global fight against skin cancer.