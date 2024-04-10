Law

Newswise — Emily Hammond is the Glen Earl Weston Research Professor at the George Washington University Law School. Hammond is a nationally recognized expert in energy, environmental and administrative law. Prior to teaching, Hammond was an environmental engineer bringing fluency between the intersection of law, science and policy. Hammond has held a presidential appointment at the Department of Energy, where they served as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, Regulation and Enforcement as well as Deputy General Counsel for Environment and Litigation. Hammond’s publications include legal analyses of CWA issues and peer-reviewed hydrological studies.

Robert Glicksman is the J.B. and Maurice C Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law at the George Washington University is a nationally and internationally recognized expert on environmental, natural resources, and administrative law issues. Glicksman’s areas of expertise include environmental and natural resources law, along with others. Glicksman has consulted on various environmental and natural resources law issues, including work for the Secretariat of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation. Glicksman has been featured in and written for numerous publications, including his most recent highlight in The Green Clash Between Renewables and Conservations.

Public Health

Dan Goldberg, an assistant research professor at the GW Milken School of Public Health is an expert on climate change, environmental occupational health and global environmental health.