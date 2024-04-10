For Immediate Release

April 8, 2024

NYCST Now Accepting Applications for Space Technology Projects

The New York Consortium for Space Technology (NYCST) is a U.S. Department of Defense-designated Manufacturing Community led by Cornell University.

Newswise — Ithaca, NY— April 8, 2024 — The New York Consortium for Space Technology Innovation and Development (NYCST) today announced that the application window is now open for the consortium’s funding program. NYCST aims to address the need for advanced defense space technology manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities by fostering collaboration among universities, research institutions, industry experts, and government agencies in New York State. This proposal opportunity endeavors to address these needs by supporting activities in infrastructure improvements, workforce development, and/or research and development that strengthen and grow the defense space technology industrial base.

“As we stand on the brink of new discoveries and advancements in space technology, the New York Consortium for Space Technology is thrilled to announce this competitive program. This consortium is pushing the boundaries of space technology and innovation and is looking for partners and proposals that have the potential to accelerate the future of space travel and technology,” said Professor Mason Peck, Executive Director at NYCST and the Stephen J. Fujikawa ’77 Professor of Astronautical Engineering.

Broader Impact

NYCST is a consortium-based organization with partners from industry, academia and government. Organizations active within the space technology domain or those operating in sectors adjacent to space are welcome to join for no cost. More information can be found at https://nyspacetech.com/membership. NYCST’s inaugural Space Innovation Symposium will be June 15, 2024, on the Cornell University campus for professionals at the intersection of space technology, innovation and defense. The symposium acts as a pivotal bridge, connecting the Department of Defense’s space endeavors with New York’s rapidly growing role in the space ecosystem. Attendees will experience a series of engaging keynote speeches, comprehensive panel discussions, workshops and ample networking opportunities. For more information or to register, please visit the NYCST website.

NYCST

The NYCST, led by Cornell University, is a mission-driven collaboration that unifies resources and expertise in an agile, centrally located environment, to establish an influential hub in the defense space technology industrial ecosystem. As a Defense Manufacturing Community, the NYCST is a nexus for space-related infrastructure, expertise, capabilities and financial resources aimed at catalyzing transformative growth in the defense space technology industrial ecosystem.

For more information on NYCST:

https://nyspacetech.com