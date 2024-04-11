Newswise — Digital Science is further broadening its range of AI innovations in a major new release from AI-based academic language service Writefull, which is to be used in the collaborative authoring tool Overleaf.

The enhanced feature in Writefull for Overleaf is a new AI ‘context menu’ user interface, with two key updates. This new menu is directly integrated in Overleaf. Firstly, it makes TeXGPT more accessible as it is now activated by users simply pressing ‘space’ on a new line or clicking on the popup menu when text is highlighted. Second, and most excitingly, is the addition of new AI options, which go to work on any selected text and offer options to paraphrase, change style, split or join sentences, or even summarize or explain whole paragraphs. Combined, these enhancements make communicating research clearly so much simpler and effective for authors.

These updates to Writefull for Overleaf build on the initial release of TeXGPT in early 2023, which helps with most aspects of creating documents in Overleaf, such as creating LaTeX code for formatting tables, figures, and formulas. TeXGPT makes the whole process more efficient, working in a similar way to now familiar ChatGPT interactions of prompts and responses.

This updated Writefull feature is the latest AI-powered release from Digital Science, embedding AI into Digital Science products to support existing and new use cases like (among others):

Dimensions Research GPT providing the user AI-generated answers to research-related questions on the GPT platform informed by Dimensions’ huge database, making ChatGPT more research-specific for topic exploration

AI-driven summarization in the Dimensions web application – enabling all users to accelerate the identification of the most relevant content for their research questions, with short, concise summaries available for every record in a given search result list with just one click

The Papers AI Assistant – providing the Papers user the ability to use AI to chat with her/his publications and documents.

Digital Science’s responsible development of AI tools is designed to harness the power of AI for researchers.

Commenting on the update, Digital Science Chief Product Officer Christian Herzog says: “This update represents how Digital Science is innovating on several fronts with AI, moving forward both responsibly and at pace to deliver genuinely useful technologies to users across the research ecosystem. Digital Science is committed to building technologies that empower researchers at every step of their journey, delivering fast, efficient ways to harness the power of AI to solve problems and accelerate progress. Each development we release from Digital Science brings that vision closer.”

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter/X or on LinkedIn.

About Writefull

Writefull offers services to help researchers with their English writing and to help publishers improve efficiencies across their submission, copy editing, and quality control workflows. Writefull’s AI language models are trained via machine learning on billions of journal article sentences; its Deep Learning algorithms give researchers feedback on their full texts, helping them to convey research in a more precise and meaningful way. Visit writefull.com and follow @Writefullapp on X.

About Overleaf

Overleaf is the market-leading scientific and technical writing platform – it’s a LaTeX editor that’s easy enough for beginners and powerful enough for experts. Loved by over 16 million users, it’s trusted by top research institutions and Fortune 500 companies around the world. Users can collaborate easily with colleagues, track changes in real-time, write in LaTeX code or a visual editor, and work in the cloud or on-premises. With Overleaf, anyone can write smarter – creating complex, beautifully formatted documents with ease.

