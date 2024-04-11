Newswise — Climate change is making allergy season start earlier and last longer, but the good news is there are steps anyone can take to reduce seasonal allergies.

Common allergy symptoms include sneezing (including “sneezing fits”); nasal congestion; runny nose; and itchy eyes, nose, throat and ears, says Lorraine Anderson, MD, an allergy and immunology specialist at UCLA Health.

Dr. Anderson says that while it’s important for those with severe or persistent allergy symptoms to see a physician, anyone can benefit from the below tips:

Eat a healthy diet, rich in vitamin-packed fruits and vegetables

Reduce exposure to allergy triggers by staying indoors and keeping the windows closed on dry, windy days.

Use over-the-counter nasal sprays before allergy season begins, if possible.



Dr. Anderson is available for interviews on how to manage seasonal allergies.