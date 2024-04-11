Newswise — This evening, the University of West Florida launched the public phase of the “Here for Good capital campaign,” the largest campaign in University history. President Martha D. Saunders announced the campaign at a gala held at the Field House on UWF’s Pensacola campus.

“The Here for Good campaign is a proclamation — a promise to expand the passion of our people and unleash the best of UWF,” Saunders said. “We are telling our community and our world that UWF is here today and here to stay.”

UWF enters the campaign already having raised $65 million and has a fundraising goal of $90 million. At the gala, Saunders announced a transformative gift of more than $9 million from Darrell and Debbie Gooden to break ground on the Darrell Gooden Stadium. This represents the largest gift from a living donor in the history of the University. The gift will help fund the construction of a football stadium. Darrell Gooden, a Pensacola native, studied accounting at UWF and said he attributes much of his professional success to his college education.

“I am thrilled and honored to be able to give this donation on the ‘Capital Campaign Launch’ and towards the new football stadium to be built on campus,” Gooden said. “Today is a fun and great time to be an Argo with the new football program and now our very own stadium. It is an honor to have the new stadium and field named after me, and I also would like to thank all the numerous people that have worked so hard in getting football to this point! Again, I am very blessed today to be able to give this gift to the University to give back what they have given me. Thank you and Go Argos!”

Guests heard remarks from Howard Reddy, vice president for the Division of University Advancement; James Hosman, UWF Foundation Board Chair; and Gail Dorsey, former UWF Foundation Board Chair. Inspiring videos played during the event and showcased how far UWF has come since 1967 while promoting its future success.

Key focus areas of the campaign include people, programs, place and community. UWF leadership shared how meeting the fundraising goal would impact each area of the campaign:

People – Every undergraduate student at the University of West Florida would have access to a scholarship.

– Every undergraduate student at the University of West Florida would have access to a scholarship. Programs – UWF would bolster or create more high-impact programs for students and continue to earn national recognition for academic achievements, athletic accomplishments and groundbreaking research.

– UWF would bolster or create more high-impact programs for students and continue to earn national recognition for academic achievements, athletic accomplishments and groundbreaking research. Place – UWF would enhance its physical environment through named facilities and new technology.

– UWF would enhance its physical environment through named facilities and new technology. Community – UWF would make an even greater impact on Northwest Florida. With a successful campaign, UWF would have the opportunity to grow a larger footprint in the area such as expanding the UWF Historic Trust offerings, making more archaeological discoveries along the Gulf Coast and expanding the reach and resources of WUWF.

To make a gift, or for more information, visit uwf.edu/hereforgood.