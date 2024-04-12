American Academy of Dermatology President Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD

Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (Apr. 11, 2024) — The American Academy of Dermatology Association is alarmed by reports of patients suffering from illnesses resembling botulism after undergoing procedures that use possible counterfeit botulinum toxin, also known as botox. The concerning rise in counterfeit injectables poses a grave threat to patient safety, potentially resulting in severe complications such as visual impairment, blindness, infection or even stroke. These complications underscore the urgent need for patients to carefully understand who they are selecting to perform botox procedures.

Dermatologists pioneered the use of botox to relax wrinkles and to address conditions such as hyperhidrosis, and they have a long track record of safety and effectiveness. Botox injections are a medical procedure and should only be performed in a medical office by board-certified dermatologists or an appropriately trained non-physician clinician, under the direct on-site supervision of a board-certified dermatologist.

Patient safety is the top priority for the Academy and its member dermatologists, who have the most extensive medical training to avoid complications and provide patients with the best outcomes. The Academy cautions patients about the safety risks of seeking cosmetic treatments and encourages them to carefully consider the expertise of those providing care and the environment where that care is administered.

If you have questions about the safety or efficacy of any cosmetic procedure, schedule an appointment to see a board-certified dermatologist in your area.